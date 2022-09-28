Russian forces wipe out Ukraine’s S-300 radar in Nikolayev Region — top brass

MOSCOW, September 28. /TASS/. The Russian military has destroyed Ukraine’s targeting radar of its S-300 anti-aircraft missile system in the Nikolayev Region as part of its special military operation, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Wednesday.

"A Ukrainian multi-purpose radar station of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system has been destroyed near the residential community of Vesyoloye in the Nikolayev Region," Konashenkov said.

According to the general, Russian operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile and artillery troops delivered strikes destroying five Ukrainian command posts near the residential areas of Peremoga in the Kharkov Region, Slavyansk and Bogdanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Novonikolayevka and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region, as well as 75 artillery units, manpower and military hardware across 167 districts.

The Russian troops also wiped out four Ukrainian missile/artillery and ammunition depots in the areas of Kupyansk in the Kharkov Region, Kramatorsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kolomiytsevo in the Dnepropetrovsk Region and Prilimanskoye in the Odessa Region.

Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on February 17. At that time, the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) reported the worst wave of bombardments by the Ukrainian military, which damaged civilian infrastructure and caused civilian casualties.

On February 21, President Vladimir Putin announced that Moscow would recognize the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Russia signed agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance with their leaders. Moscow recognized the Donbass republic in accordance with the DPR and LPR constitutions within the boundaries of the Donetsk and Lugansk regions as of the beginning of 2014.

Russian President Putin announced on February 24 that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republic for assistance he had decided to carry out a special military operation in Ukraine. The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories, noting that the operation was aimed at the denazification and demilitarization of Ukraine.

The DPR and the LPR launched an operation to liberate their territories under Kiev’s control.