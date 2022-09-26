Over 2,000 former Ukrainian soldiers called up from reserve in Crimea and Sevastopol

SEVASTOPOL, September 26. /TASS/. More than 2,000 servicemen, who served in the Ukrainian army before Crimea’s reunification with Russia, have been called up to the Russian and army and took allegiance to Russia on Monday, Vyacheslav Rodionov, deputy commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet said.

According to Sevastopol governor Mikhail Razvozhayev, the military oath ceremony was held for those draftees who "were in reserve, served in the Ukrainian army and did not serve in the Russian armed forces." These people will be sent to the place of deployment on Tuesday.

"More than 2,000 people are present here. Specialists: riflemen, grenade launcher operators, ATGM operators, artillerists, combat vehicle drivers. They took the oath today and now will begin training. Time will show which tasks will be posed to them," Rodionov said.

Razvozhayev said earlier that nearly 3-4% of Sevastopol residents will fall under partial mobilization declared by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Those called up will be paid a lump sum of 200,000 rubles (3,439 US dollars) as financial assistance.