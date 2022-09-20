LPR units to reach new levels after republic's accession to Russia — envoy

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Lugansk People's Republic's accession to Russia will bring its military units to a new level, as the issue of supply and logistics will be greatly simplified, and the issue of their jurisdiction within one country will be resolved, Rodion Miroshnik, the republic's ambassador to Russia, said on Tuesday.

"The issue of removing the border should also affect the supply chain. <...> Now it is important to provide our military units. First of all, not to separate them into reservists of the republic, the military of the people's militia, the Russian armed forces - they fight the same way, they are in the same formation. And they are fighting against the same enemy. <...> Why are we still so divided?" he said during a Soloviev Live TV broadcast.

"Our army should be properly supplied. Russia is a big, powerful, economically wealthy state that can afford to arm and provide its army better than the army that is fighting against it," Miroshnik added, explaining that there would be "greater mobility" in terms of providing the army with weapons, equipment and uniforms within one state.