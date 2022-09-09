Over 70 Ukrainian nationalist accomplices detained in Kherson, Zaporozhye regions

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. Troops of the Russian National Guard have apprehended more than 70 accomplices to Ukrainian nationalists in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions in the past week, the National Guard told TASS on Friday.

"Over the past week, Russian national guardsmen have detained 73 people allegedly involved in activities of Ukraine’s terrorist organizations, Security Service (SBU) and Armed Forces, as well as 22 public order offenders and crime suspects," the statement said.

The National Guard pointed out that in special reconnaissance and search operations, 11 arms caches were found. In the past week, the Russian National Guard members seized NLAW anti-tank missiles, Igla man-portable air-defense systems (MANPADS), a rocket-propelled infantry flamethrower, 23 grenade launchers with more than 100 rounds, including eleven foreign-made, 138 pieces of firearms, 55 hand grenades of various classes, more than 13,000 rounds of ammunition of different caliber and 2 kilos of drugs. More than 100 mines and artillery shells, three improvised explosive devices and over 10 kilos of explosives were deactivated.