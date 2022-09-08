Initiators of sanctions against Russia fail to undermine its financial stability — PM

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The West, which initiated unprecedented sanctions against Russia, failed to achieve its goal and undermine the country's financial stability, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Thursday.

"Unprecedented sanctions were imposed against our country, but they did not reach their main goal. They failed to undermine our financial stability. First of all, thanks to the prompt decisions taken by the president," the prime minister said.

According to him, the government, together with the Bank of Russia, managed to significantly mitigate the negative impact of unfriendly actions against Russian people and businesses.