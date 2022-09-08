Putin appoints Alexey Dedov as new envoy to Iran — decree

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin appointed Alexey Dedov as the new ambassador to Iran, dismissing Levan Dzhagaryan. The corresponding decrees were published on the official legal information website Thursday.

"Appoint Dedov Alexey Yuryevich as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Islamic Republic of Iran," one document reads.

Another decree relieves Levan Dzhagaryan from this office; Putin appointed him as Russian Ambassador to Sri Lanka and the Maldives.