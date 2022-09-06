Second Russia-Africa Summit to be held in summer of 2023 — Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for the Middle East and Africa, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Ambassador of Senegal to Moscow Jean-Baptiste Thiathie Tine discussed preparations for holding the Second Russia-Africa Summit in the summer of 2023, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"Moscow’s and Dakar’s intention to deepen political dialogue and coordinate fundamental positions at the UN and other international venues was stated. In this context, some aspects of preparations for holding the Second Russia-Africa Summit in the summer of 2023 were touched upon," the ministry’s statement noted.

The sides also considered the pertinent issues of the further development of traditionally friendly Russian-Senegalese relations including the expansion of mutually beneficial trade and economic, investment and humanitarian ties.

The meeting was held at the request of the Senegalese diplomat.

Organized by the Roscongress Foundation, the First Russia-Africa Summit and Economic Forum was held in Sochi on October 22-24, 2019. The event’s motto was "For Peace, Security and Development."

According to Russian Ambassador-at-Large Oleg Ozerov, who heads the Secretariat of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum, food security will be one of the main issues on the agenda of the Second Russia-Africa Summit.