Energodar’s authorities plan to hand over fragments of Ukrainian shells to IAEA mission

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. The military-civilian administration of the city of Energodar, where the Zaporozhye nuclear plant is located, said on Tuesday fragments of shells fired by Ukrainian troops at the city sill be handed over to the IAEA mission on Tuesday.

"We have collected fragments of shells that were fired at Energodar during several attacks," the administration spokesman said, adding that these fragments would be handed over to the IAEA mission.

CNN reported earlier that the 14-member mission, which departed from Vienna on Monday, is already in Kiev. According to TASS’ sources in the United Nations, the mission will reach the Zaporozhye NPP via Kiev and Ukraine-controlled territory.

Located in the city of Energodar, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is controlled by Russian troops. In recent days, Ukrainian forces delivered several strikes at its territory using unmanned aerial vehicles, heavy artillery and multiple rocket launch systems. It most cases, such attacks are repelled by air defense systems but several shells hit infrastructure facilities and the vicinity of the nuclear waste storage.