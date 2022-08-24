DPR establishes locations for tribunal against war criminals, Donetsk leader says

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Several locations have been established for a tribunal against Ukrainian war criminals, head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) Denis Pushilin told the Soloviev Live TV channel on Wednesday.

"All war criminals will be brought before the tribunal, it won’t be just about members of the Azov battalion (outlawed in Russia - TASS), because as the investigation goes on and work continues with witnesses and victims from the liberated settlements, it turns out that crimes committed by other units, including the Ukrainian army, were no less terrible and even more cynical. Azov militants are on everyone’s lips but in the past eight years, something went seriously wrong in the head of others, too," the Donetsk leader pointed out.

Pushilin said earlier that Ukrainian nationalists would have to face a tribunal that could be an international one. According to him, one of the trials will take place in the city of Mariupol. The DPR Foreign Ministry, in turn, said that work on the necessary documents was underway. Militants from nationalist units such as the Azov and Aidar battalions, as well as Ukrainian service members, are expected to be brought before the tribunal.