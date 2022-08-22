Russian, Serbian senior officials discuss military cooperation, situation in Kosovo

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Issues of Russian-Serbian military and military technical cooperation, as well as Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine, were the focus of talks between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Fomin and Serbian Interior Minister Aleksandar Vulin, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

Previously, Vulin was Serbian defense minister.

"The sides discussed in detail issues of Russian-Serbian military and military cooperation, and exchanged views on the current regional problems. The key topics of the talks logically included Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine and the escalation of the situation in the north of Kosovo," it said.

According to the ministry, Vulin noted that Serbia is the only country in Europe, which has not joined the anti-Russian sanctions and the anti-Russian hysteria. His country, in his words, sticks to the position of military neutrality.