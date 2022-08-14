Austria issues visas to Russian diplomats better than US, says diplomat

MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. The situation with visas granted to Russian diplomats in Austria is much better than in the US, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS in an interview.

"As practice shows, with visa documents filed in due time, with deadlines set by the Austrian side met, visas are issued without interruption. In this respect the situation in the US is far worse than here, in Austria," he said.

There were interruptions in issuance of visas to Russian diplomats over the past several months, Ulyanov said, adding though they were not numerous.