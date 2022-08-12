Senator warns Kiev, Washington of responsibility for potential disaster at Zaporozhye NPP

MOSCOW, August 12. /TASS/. Responsibility for consequences of a potential disaster Ukrainian strikes on the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant could lead to lies with Kiev and Washington, a senior Russian senator warned on Friday.

"A disaster at the Zaporozhye NPP could turn into a tragedy for Ukraine’s allies in Europe, too, and the entire responsibility for potential consequences would rest with Kiev and Washington," Chairman of the Russian Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrey Klishas wrote on his Telegram channel.

Klishas also urged "demilitarization of the entire territory from where strikes on the NPP could be delivered."

The Energodar-based Zaporozhye NPP is under the control of Russian troops. Ukrainian forces have been attacking it lately using drones, heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems. Air defenses have thwarted the bulk of attacks, however several shells reportedly hit the plant’s infrastructure and nuclear waste storage facilities.