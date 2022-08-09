Kremlin not witnessing any positive change in attitudes of German, Austrian politicians

MOSCOW, August 9. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not witnessing any positive change in attitudes of German and Austrian politicians towards Russia yet, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, commenting on German media reports alleging a surge in public support for Russia and its leader Vladimir Putin in Germany and Austria.

"Unfortunately, we are not witnessing any such change," Peskov said, when asked if the Kremlin could see any behavioral change in the two countries’ politicians.

The Russian presidential spokesman expressed his hope that the electorate in Western countries would persuade their authorities to treat Russia with more political wisdom.

"Hopefully, it [the change] will arrive sooner or later, given that the voters will recommend a certain adjustment in attitudes towards this country and impress on those elected by them the need to act with more political wisdom," he said.