Russia to seek peace with Ukraine on its own terms, Medvedev says

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. Russia will seek peace with Ukraine solely on its own terms, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with TASS.

"Russia is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine and seeks to establish peace on its own terms, exactly on our own terms - this should be stated openly - and not on the terms that our former international partners, who are eager to see Russia’s military defeat, are trying to force upon us," he pointed out.

According to Medvedev, the special military operation is "a tough but carefully considered" response to the collective West’s Russophobic policy. This is why, in his words, Russia will use all the means at its disposal to ensure its interests. "We have our national interests and we will ensure them by all available means," Medvedev stressed.