Russian diplomat says UN chief should have mentioned in Hiroshima who bombed city

UNITED NATIONS, August 6. /TASS/. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres should have mentioned in his speech at Saturday’s Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony that the United States had carried out that attack, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the world organization Dmitry Polyansky wrote on Twitter.

In his speech, Guterres emphasized that "Nuclear weapons are nonsense" and called on all the nuclear powers to "take the nuclear option off the table."

"Dear Secretary General, the world must also never forget that it’s the US who committed this crime being the only country who used Atomic Bomb against civilians. Without any military need. Would be right if you mentioned this in your statements as well!" Polyansky tweeted.

The United States dropped the world’s first nuclear bomb on the Japanese city of Hiroshima on August 6, 1945 and three days later, on August 9, they dropped another atomic bomb on Nagasaki. The official reason for those bombings was to force the Japanese Empire to surrender in World War Two. The attacks have been the only use of nuclear weapons in human history so far. The United States has not yet taken moral responsibility for the bombings, justifying them by military necessity.