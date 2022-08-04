LPR mission reveals number of civilians killed since beginning of escalation in Donbass

LUGANSK, August 4. /TASS/. Nearly 80 civilians of the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) have become victims of Ukrainian aggression since tensions escalated in Donbass on February 17, the LPR mission to the Joint Ceasefire Coordination and Control Center (JCCC) said on Thursday in a message posted on its Telegram channel.

"Seventy seven civilians, including three children, have been killed by Ukrainian aggression since February 17, and 229 civilians have been wounded, including 19 children," the message reads.

In total, according to the LPR mission, the Ukrainian military shelled the territory of the republic with heavy weapons 1,051 times. The Ukrainian armed forces used "10,451 munitions of various calibers, including Tochka-U tactical missiles (34 missiles) and US-made M142 HIMARS (77 missiles), and fired 2,206 shells from Grad, Uragan and Smerch multiple launch rocket systems. The shelling destroyed and damaged 2,142 houses in 31 settlements, as well as 187 civilian infrastructure facilities," the mission informed.