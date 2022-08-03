Russian envoy to Vienna talks confirms JCPOA talks to resume soon

VIENNA, August 3. /TASS/. Russian Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov confirmed that the talks on restoration of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will resume soon.

"The delegations plan to come back to Vienna after a break of almost 5 months," Ulyanov tweeted Wednesday. "The Russian negotiators stand ready for constructive talks in order to finalize the agreement."

Earlier, Politico reported citing its sources that the new round of talks with take place in Vienna on August 4.

In 2015, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and Germany reached a nuclear deal with Iran in order to address the crisis around its nuclear program. In 2018, then-US president Donald Trump decided to pull out of the agreement, with Washington slapping its most sweeping sanctions ever on Tehran. Incumbent US leader Joe Biden has repeatedly indicated his support for reentering the nuclear deal.

Since last April, Russia, the UK, Germany, China, the US and France have been conducting discussions with Iran in Vienna on reviving the JCPOA in its original form.