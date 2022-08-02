Washington destabilizes global situation — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The United States brings destabilization to the world, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Tuesday, commenting on information that China suspended importing a number of Taiwanese food products in response to Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi’s potential visit to Taipei.

"Washington brings destabilization to the world. Not a single conflict has been settled over past decades yet many have been provoked," the diplomat wrote on her Telegram channel.

According to the Zhongguo Shibao newspaper, Pelosi will arrive in Taipei on Tuesday evening leading a delegation of six people representing the Democratic Party. It is expected that an American military aircraft will fly to the northern part of the island over its eastern coast and, by all appearances, the Taiwanese army is beefing up security measures in that part of the region.

This trip may become the first visit of a Speaker of the US House of Representatives to Taiwan in the last 25 years. Beijing repeatedly cautioned Washington that if Pelosi visited the island, this would have repercussions and China would take severe measures.