Weapons supplies to Kiev regime only protract its agony — Russian diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, July 29. /TASS/. Ukraine will inevitably be demilitarized and de-nazified and weapons supplies to Kiev only protract its agony, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said on Friday.

"All your attempts to flood the Ukrainian regime with weapons only drag out its agony and add to the sufferings of the Ukrainian people, who are used by the current irresponsible leaders of the country as cannon fodder. The goals of our special military operation will be attained in any event, despite your attempts at adding oil to the flames by supplying your weapons," he said at a meeting of the United Nations Security Council.

"Ukraine will ultimately be demilitarized and denazified. No threat should any longer come from tis state either to Donbass, or to Russia, or to the liberated Ukrainian territories, where people see, for the first time in years, what it means to live how they want," he stressed.