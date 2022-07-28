‘Audience fed up with him’: Diplomat tears into Zelensky’s ‘stale’ public image

MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova took to her Telegram channel on Thursday to lace into Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s Western-groomed image, branding it ‘exhausted’ and ‘stale’, and noting that the general public has lost interest in him.

The diplomat noted that the Ukrainian leader’s spouse Elena is now featured more prominently in Western media outlets. "[Her] visit to the US, [her image] emblazoned on magazine covers, and photo sessions in a bunker. The Ukrainian president now even gives interviews with [his] wife in the background. The reason is trite - Zelensky has become annoying, the global audience does not react to him anymore, they are fed up with him," she stressed.

The spokeswoman explained that "short of an unrealistic victory, this paramilitary image cannot be swapped for anything else," yet the West could not manage to shape "a new form of interaction." "Zelensky’s potential has been completely exhausted, the image got hopelessly stale, so it is not being served without any seasoning," the diplomat concluded.