Embassy condemns calls for restricting access to Russia’s Spanish-language media in US

WASHINGTON, July 28. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy to the United States has condemned calls by US senators to restrict access to Russian Spanish-language mass media as violating the basic principles of the inadmissibility of censorship.

"We paid attention to the concern of a number of US legislators about the expansion of the audience of the Spanish-language versions of the Russian media "Russia Today" and "Sputnik", which prompted them to write appeals to the heads of Meta, Twitter and Telegram companies with a request for the introduction of appropriate restrictions," the embassy wrote on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

"Washington's ruling circles are clearly annoyed that, thanks to high-quality and timely news content, citizens of the countries of the region make a choice in favor of Russia Today and Sputnik, and not US-controlled media," it stressed.

"We proceed from the fact that subscribers of Russian media resources, regardless of the language of broadcasting, are able to determine the value of the information received themselves without any external prompts. Depriving them of access to an alternative point of view contradicts the most basic principles of media freedom and the unacceptability of censorship, so jealously defended at the Capitol," the embassy added.