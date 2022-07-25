Russia rejects diktats and blackmail in international relations — Lavrov

OYO /Republic of the Congo/, July 25. /TASS/. Moscow rejects diktats and blackmail in relations between countries, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said following a visit to the Republic of the Congo on Monday.

"We stand for the democratization of relations and the equal participation of all countries in international discussions based on the United Nations Charter, we reject diktats, ultimatums and blackmail in relations between sovereign countries," he pointed out.

According to Lavrov, the Republic of the Congo "has consistently opposed any kind of discrimination within the United Nations, and Russia reciprocates." "We closely cooperate on the international stage, we have close or similar positions on the majority of pressing issues discussed within the UN and on other multilateral platforms," the Russian top diplomat added.