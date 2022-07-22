Moscow condemns attempts to turn Iraq into confrontation zone

MOSCOW, July 22. /TASS/. Russia reaffirms its principled support for Iraq’s stability and security and resolutely stands against turning its territory into a zone of confrontation, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday in the wake of the shelling of the Iraqi region of Duhok.

"We reaffirm our principled and consistent support for stability and security of friendly Iraq. We resolutely stand against turning its territory into a scene of regional confrontation," the statement reads.

The shelling of the region of Duhok in northern Iraq on July 20 left eight civilians dead and over 20 others wounded, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"We express sincere condolences to the relatives of those killed and wish the quickest recovery for all those injured," the ministry added.