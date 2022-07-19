Russian representative to speak on September 24 during UN high-level week

UNITED NATIONS, July 19. /TASS/. A speech by a Russian representative during the UN high-level week is planned for September 24, according to the tentative agenda of the event that was seen by TASS.

The presidents of the US and Ukraine are also scheduled to speak during the week that will last from September 20-26.

The agenda for week, which comes at the start of annual UN General Assembly sessions, traditionally gives the positions of speakers, without their names.

The speakers will include the heads of state from Turkey, France, while the UK and Germany will be represented by the heads of cabinet, according to the agenda.