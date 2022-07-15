State Duma approved Manturov as Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. The State Duma, the lower house of the Russian parliament, voted for approval of Denis Manturov to the position of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade.

Members of the relevant State Duma’s committee for industry and trade unanimously recommended the lower house to approve Manturov to the position at their extraordinary meeting yesterday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier increased the number of deputy prime ministers from ten to eleven by his executive order. One of deputy prime ministers is also the Minister of Industry and Trade. On July 12, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin presented Manturov’s candidacy to the position of the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Industry and Trade.