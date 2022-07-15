Russia ready to boost food, fertilizer exports — deputy foreign minister

UNITED NATIONS, July 15. /TASS/. Being a reliable supplier, Russia is ready to significantly increase its exports of food and fertilizers to the global market, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin has said.

"On the subject of food security, we would like to note that Russia can significantly increase exports of corresponding goods and fertilizers," he told the High-Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development under the auspices of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) in New York.

"At the same time, we are directing supplies to African countries, to the Middle East region, and assist in solving the issue of famine," he added.

Russia is working with the UN Secretariat in that regard, the deputy minister added.