Russian lower house to consider issues of support for people at its extraordinary session

MOSCOW, July 10. /TASS/. The Council of Russia’s State Duma, or lower parliament house, on Monday will decide on the agenda of it’s the house’s extraordinary session, which will include issues of economic development of support for the population, a Duma source told TASS on Sunday.

"The State Duma Council will form an agenda for the plenary session, which will consider issues of economic development and support for the people," the source said, adding that "the government submitted a package of such initiatives this and previous weeks." "Some of them require urgent consideration," he said.

Apart from that, according to the source, the Duma "will consider other bills."

The Russian State Duma wrote on its Telegram channel earlier that the Duma Council on Monday will look at possible convening an extraordinary plenary session on July 15.