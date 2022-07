OTTAWA, July 8. /TASS/. Canada’s government imposed sanctions on TASS news agency and on Russian broadcasters - Channel One, RT, NTV and the VGTRK media holding, according to regulations published on the website of the Canadian foreign ministry on Friday.

The list includes Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova and dozens of Russian journalists.

Zakharova has already stated that she is not surprised, but that she thought she had been "on them for a long time".