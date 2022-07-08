Lavrov meets with Indian counterpart on sidelines of G20 meeting

DENPASAR /Indonesia/, July 8. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a meeting on Friday with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on the sidelines of a G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting, TASS reported.

The bilateral meeting lasted a little less than half an hour.

Earlier, Lavrov also met with his Turkish and Chinese counterparts, Mevlut Cavusoglu and Wang Yi, respectively.

The G20 foreign ministers are convening in Indonesia’s Bali at a two-day meeting that started on July 7. Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova announced earlier that the agenda would include issues related to strengthening the foundations of multilateralism in a polycentric world and ensuring food and energy security.