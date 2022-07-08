Russian senator expects Johnson’s successor to be more realistic about Ukraine

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian senator Grigory Karasin expects a new UK prime minister, who will replace Boris Johnson after his resignation, to have a more realistic approach to the crisis in Ukraine.

"We expect the new leadership - regardless of who they are - to be more realistic in their approaches to international affairs, to the crisis in Ukraine," Karasin, a member of the Federation Council (upper chamber)’s international affairs committee, told the Rossiya-24 television.

"I think there are grounds to expect a more logical policy from the United Kingdom," the senator said. However, he said chances of this scenario were "quite low."

"We have grounds to believe that this new leader, new government of the United Kingdom would have a more realistic, calm and level-headed approach to international affairs and crises that exist and develop on the global arena," he added.

On Thursday, Johnson announced that he was stepping down as leader of the Conservative Party. He also said that he would continue to serve as prime minister before a new Conservative party leader to represent the majority in parliament is named. The timeframe for the election procedure of the new party leader will be approved next week. Earlier, about 60 officials, including several ministers, bailed from Johnson’s government.