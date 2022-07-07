Russia, Ukraine, almost negotiated humanitarian block, but Kiev ‘rolled back’ – lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 8. /TASS/. Russian and Ukrainian delegations have negotiated almost the entire humanitarian part, but Kiev representatives "rolled back" to initial positions, Russian Liberal Democratic Party (LDPR) leader Leonid Slutsky, who participated in the negotiations in February and March, said Thursday.

"We have seemingly negotiated the entire humanitarian block with one exception - the ‘law on heroes’: they did not want to concede to give up [Stepan] Bandera and [Roman] Shukhevich. Unfortunately, they rolled back to initial positions," Slutsky said during President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with leaders of State Duma factions.

Slutsky underscored that he warned the Ukrainian delegation that "it will be more difficult, significantly more difficult in the future."

Stepan Bander was the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN); Roman Shukhevich led the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA). Both organizations are outlawed in Russia.