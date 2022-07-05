Russian army to continue ensuring peaceful life in liberated territories — Shoigu

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Work to ensure peaceful life in the territories under the control of the Russian troops will continue, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said at a conference call on Tuesday.

"Russian troops are providing all-round support to the population of the liberated [during the special military operation] cities. Efforts to ensure peaceful life in the Russian-controlled territories will continue," Shoigu said.

Shoigu stressed that the main priorities for the Russian Armed Forces today are the lives and health of the servicemen, as well as the safety of the civilian population. "The special military operation will continue until the tasks set by the supreme commander-in-chief are fully fulfilled," the defense minister stressed.

He reiterated that the Russian troops together with the people’s militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics continue the special military operation. The Lugansk People’s Republic has been fully liberated. Alone in the past two weeks, 670 kilometers of its territory have been taken under control.