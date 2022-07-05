Russia’s Lavrov arrives in Ulan Bator for working visit

ULAN BATOR, July 5. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday arrived in the Mongolian capital, Ulan Bator, for a working visit, TASS reported.

Lavrov’s agenda includes talks with his Mongolian counterpart, Battsetseg Batmunkh, as well as with President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh and the chairman of State Great Khural, Gombojavyn Zandanshatar.

The two countries’ top diplomats will have a detailed discussion of key issues on the bilateral agenda, and the progress Russia and Mongolia have made in the implementation of agreements reached at the highest and high levels to develop further mutually advantageous cooperation in economy, transport, infrastructure, energy and in the humanitarian sphere, the Russian Foreign Ministry said earlier. Enhancing cooperation both on the international arena and in the region will also be discussed.