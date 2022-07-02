Kremlin spokesman hopeful collective West still has political will

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov is hopeful that the collective West has not completely lost its political will yet, as he himself told the "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" show.

When commenting on Western leaders’ statements that Russia must be defeated on the battlefield, he said: "Let’s talk about something positive. Let’s hope that the collective West has not completely lost its political will and mind. Our country has it all, that’s for sure, I have no doubt about it," Peskov said in an excerpt posted on the Telegram channel of the show’s host Pavel Zarubin.