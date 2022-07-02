Kiev’s claims of international litigation with Russia not worthy of attention — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 2. /TASS/. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba’s remarks regarding claims against Russia filed to the UN International Court of Justice (ICJ) are not worthy of particular attention, Russian First Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky said.

"I don’t think that all those remarks by Kuleba deserve too much attention. But, of course, we are taking all those processes into account, because it is a part of our job, primarily of my colleagues in Moscow and The Hague, who are working in this domain," he said.

In his words, attempts to portray the judicial process on Kiev’s lawsuit against Russia as a "done deal," were nothing but "wishful thinking."

"Everything is too complicated here, and, of course, many lawsuits were filed with no positive results yet. Lawyers representing numerous sides are working on the issue, and, as practice shows, on many occasions case files are only becoming more and more confusing. That is why Ukraine’s attempts to portray it all as a done deal are nothing but wishful thinking," he said.

In his words, the main goal of Kiev’s moves was to demonstrate the Western community that Russia acted in an unjustified manner.

On February 26, Ukraine filed an application with the International Court of Justice, accusing Russia of violating the 1948 Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide. "Ukraine ‘emphatically denies’ that such genocide has occurred and states that it submitted the application ‘to establish that Russia has no lawful basis to take action in and against Ukraine for the purpose of preventing and punishing any purported genocide’," the court said.

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a special military operation following a request for help from the leaders of the Donbass republics. He stressed that Moscow's plans did not include an occupation of Ukrainian territories, its goals being the demilitarization and denazification of the country.