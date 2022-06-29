Foreign weapons, mercenaries in Ukraine are Russia’s legitimate targets — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, June 29. /TASS/. Weapons supplied to Ukraine by the West and foreign mercenaries in the country are legitimate targets for the Russian armed forces, Russian First Deputy Representative to the UN Dmitry Polyansky has said.

"The only thing Kiev wants from you is your money and your weapons. You must realize that the arms you deliver, as we warned you from the very start, are our legitimate military targets, just like mercenaries coming from your countries. Facilities where those weapons are stored and mercenaries deployed also become our legitimate military targets," he told the UN Security Council on Tuesday.

In his words, "warehouses at the Kremenchug road-building machinery plant were exactly such targets."

"The Kiev regime deliberately stores weapons in central areas of Ukrainian cities, next to residential quarters, putting lives of civilians at risk and turning people into a human shield," the diplomat continued.

"No matter how hard you try to prove the opposite, we did not and do not target civil and non-military facilities," Polyansky added.

Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported earlier on Tuesday that Russia’s Aerospace Forces had delivered strikes by precision weapons against hangars of US and EU weapons and ammunition in Kremenchug. The strike wiped out Western-made weapons and ammunition intended for their delivery to the Ukrainian battlegroup in Donbass, the general said. In his words, the detonation of the stored ammunition for Western weapons caused a fire at a defunct shopping mall located close to the factory’s territory.