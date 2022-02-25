Russia always advocated diplomatic resolution of situation in Ukraine — Lavrov

MOSCOW, February 25. /TASS/. Russia has always advocated a diplomatic resolution of the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said during the talks with Donetsk People’s Republic Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Peresada and Lugansk People’s Republic Foreign Minister Vladislav Deinego.

"We have always advocated a diplomatic resolution; it was Russia who played the decisive role in order to lay down a reliable foundation for the diplomatic resolution of the conflict. I mean the Minsk Agreements," Lavrov said.

Lavrov underscored that Russia tried to convince Kiev, Paris, Berlin to implement the Minsk Agreements for seven years, but nobody raised a finger.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a televised address on Thursday morning that in response to a request by the heads of the Donbass republics he had made a decision to carry out a special military operation in order to protect people "who have been suffering from abuse and genocide by the Kiev regime for eight years." The Russian leader stressed that Moscow had no plans of occupying Ukrainian territories.

When clarifying the developments unfolding, the Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure. There are no threats whatsoever to the civilian population.