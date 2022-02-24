Direct attack against Russia to result in overthrow of any potential aggressor — Putin

MOSCOW, February 24. /TASS/. Russia remains one of the strongest nuclear powers on the planet and any potential aggressor should have no doubts that it will be completely defeated, President Vladimir Putin said in his address dedicated to the start of the special defense operation.

"As far as the military sphere is concerned, modern Russia is one of the strongest nuclear powers now even after disintegration of the USSR and loss of a considerable portion of nuclear potential. Furthermore, it has certain advantages in the line of the state-of-the-art kinds of weapons. In this regard, nobody should have doubts that the direct attack against Russia will lead to a defeat and devastating consequences for a potential aggressor," Putin said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he had made the decision to hold a special military operation in response to the address of leaders of Donbass republics earlier on Thursday. Moscow’s plans do not comprise occupation of Ukrainian territories, the Russian leader said.