Moscow ready to support DPR, LPR but not going to send its troops anywhere yet — diplomat

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia is willing to provide military assistance to the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics in the event of a threat, but at the present time there is no question of sending troops there, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko told reporters on Tuesday.

"Military assistance is provided by the treaty. But let’s not speculate. No one is going to introduce anything yet. If there is a threat, then we will provide assistance in accordance with the ratified treaties," Rudenko said.

The situation along the line of engagement in Donbass escalated on the morning of February 17. The Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics reported the most intensive bombardments by the Ukrainian military in recent months. On February 18, the leaders of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR), Leonid Pasechnik and Denis Pushilin, announced the evacuation of the republics’ inhabitants to Russia, citing the mounting threat of hostilities. An all-out mobilization was announced in the republics on February 19.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on February 21 declared that Russia recognized the sovereignty of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics. Treaties on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.