Plan of further action to be worked out after Russian response to US proposals - diplomat

MOSCOW, February 16./TASS/. Plan of Moscow’s further action will be worked out after Moscow prepares and delivers its response to the proposals put forward by Washington, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.

"Everything is at the final stage of preparations and will be handed over to the partners. Accordingly, the schedule of further moves will be worked out after that," the diplomat told Rossiya-24 TV channel.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov discussed the response by the US and NATO to Russian proposals for long-term, legally binding security guarantees. When asked by the head of state whether there is a chance to reach an agreement on issues of concern with Western partners, the minister answered in the affirmative, saying that "there is always a chance." He added that Russia’s response to the proposals of Washington and Brussels is ready. According to Lavrov, the draft is 10 pages long.