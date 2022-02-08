No real ways in sight yet to resolve issue of security guarantees for Russia, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 8. /TASS/. Moscow doesn’t see that the West is ready to take its security concerns into account so there are no real ways in sight yet to find a solution to the issue of security guarantees for Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

"So far, we certainly cannot say that there are some real ways in sight to solve the issue, we don’t see that our Western counterparts are ready to take our concerns into account," he pointed out. Peskov stressed that the issue of security guarantees "remains open for Russia in the full sense of the word and it also remains crucial," for Moscow.

Peskov pointed to the remark that Russian President Vladimir Putin had made at a press conference following talks with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron. "The president stressed that, to our regret, although there are some rational aspects to the responses that we got from Washington and NATO, they are minor ones, and as far as top priorities go, we did not receive any response," the Russian presidential spokesman noted.

The press secretary also emphasized that the situation around Ukraine "does require de-escalation because tensions are rising day by day." "We can see Western countries sending troops to Ukraine, as well as planes loaded with weapons, and they are also sending military equipment. Ukraine is holding drills as we speak, testing the new pieces of equipment that it is getting," the Kremlin spokesman specified. According to him, "all this certainly causes tensions to mount further." "This is why there is a great need for de-escalation at the moment," Peskov said.