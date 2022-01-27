Ukraine cannot survive without loans, resembles lung ventilation patient - diplomat

VIENNA, January 28. /TASS/. After eight years of external governance, Ukraine is no longer able to survive without foreign loans and resembles a lung ventilation patient, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the OSCE Alexander Lukashevich told the organization’s Permanent Council in Vienna on Thursday.

"By the way, modern Ukraine, which experienced almost eight years of external governance, is becoming more and more reminiscent of a patient in grave condition, connected to a lung ventilator. Its economy cannot survive without manually distributed loans, which are being referred to as financial support," he said.

The Russian diplomat said the European Union had announced another package of financial aid to Ukraine totaling 1.2 billion euro on January 24. He also mentioned Canada’s recent decision to allocate $120 million to Kiev.