Negotiations on security guarantees the only way out of current situation - Medvedev

GORKI, January 27. /TASS/. A process of negotiations on security guarantees is the only way to settle the current situation, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said.

"There must be no war in any way, nobody is looking to start the war, and everything must be done to avoid any war. Moreover, on behalf of Russia and supposedly the North Atlantic alliance," Medvedev said speaking with Russian media outlets, including TASS news agency.

He stressed that in regard to this issue "it is obvious that the most important and only option is to negotiate on security guarantees, including by political and diplomatic means, the use in our relations of the principle of indivisibility of security, which is fixed in all European and international fundamental documents, when the security of one country cannot be reached at the cost of the security of another country."

The Russian Security Council deputy chairman said such developments as a war scenario are horrifying and added that there are people, who are making money by whipping up tensions.

"Some of them are doing it in a bold way, some by pursuing a certain policy," Medvedev said.