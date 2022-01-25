Russian-Chinese ties make alliances against third countries impossible, says envoy

BEIJING, January 25. /TASS/. The principles of development of relations between Russia and China make it impossible for them to create a union against third countries, says Russian Ambassador to China Andrey Denisov.

"Small unions are being created under the idea of ‘let’s be friends against someone’. I’ve said it already that the relations between Russia and China by their very nature make it impossible to ‘be friends against someone else.’ So, establishing this kind of union is out of the question," the diplomat said during a press conference Tuesday.

According to the envoy, such unions are a "dead end." He mentioned the AUKUS association as an example of the negative effect of such international formats on the regional situation.

On September 15, 2021, Australia, the UK and the US announced the establishment of the new AUKUS regional partnership on security. Under the agreements, Australia plans to build at least eight nuclear submarines with American technologies and to equip its armed forces with American cruise missiles.