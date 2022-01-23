Armenia’s foreign policy unlikely to change after president’s resignation - Russian MP

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. Armenia’s foreign policy, including its relations with Russia, are unlikely to change following President Armen Sarkissian’s resignation, a Russian lawmaker told TASS on Sunday.

"Armenia’s foreign policy will not change after the president’s resignation," Viktor Volodatsky, first deputy chairman of the committee for the CIS affairs, Eurasian integration and ties with compatriots of the Russian State Duma (lower parliament house), said, adding that Armenia’s relations with Russia will remain unchanged.

"Armenian citizens today have the right to elect a new president, who now, as he has said, has little influence either on the foreign policy agenda or domestic affairs," he said. "The prime minister is the one to have all the means and forces."

"Probably, he (Sarkissian - TASS) disapproves certain actions, domestic processes, which are going on, might or will take place in Armenia," he noted. "So, it is his right. He is a respected person in Armenian civil society. I think he will continue his activities in politics."

Armen Sarkissian, who was elected Armenia’s president by parliament in 2018, announced his resignation on Sunday evening. He explained his step by the fact that the president has no instruments to influence major issues in the country.