Putin, Armenian PM discuss prospects of interaction within CSTO - Kremlin.
Iranian top diplomat lauds Moscow-Tehran ties, says relations becoming strategic
The Iranian president is paying an official visit to Russia and accompanying the head of state is Iran’s top diplomat, the minister of petroleum, and the minister of economic affairs and finance
Press review: German top diplomat’s Russia tour and Nazarbayev’s surprise address
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, January 19th
‘Impossible to read’: Lavrov laces into State Department’s ‘Kremlin disinformation’ report
According to the top diplomat, the reader should randomly open any page of the said report to understand that it can't stand up to any criticism
Russia fears that US threats against Moscow may trigger new war inside Ukraine — Kremlin
Some hotheads in the Ukrainian leadership may develop the delusion that they can try to restart the civil war in their country or try to handle the problem of the Southeast using force, Dmitry Peskov noted
Lavrov to hold talks with Blinken in Geneva on January 21, diplomat confirms
Plans are in store to discuss a deal between the Russian Federation and the United States on security assurances and an agreement on security guarantees for the Russian Federation and the member states of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization
Ukrainian president authorizes sanctions against 24 Russian companies
Zelensky also imposes sanctions on Russian Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to the North Caucasus Federal District Yury Chaika
US to view any Russian military move towards Ukraine as ‘renewed invasion’
At the same time, Psaki mentioned that Russia had "an extensive playbook of aggression short of military action
WHO experts’ visit to Sputnik V manufacturing sites on approval — Gamaleya Center
Earlier, the World Health Organization revealed that it expected further information on the Sputnik V vaccine in late January
Iran, China, Russia to kick off joint naval drills in Indian Ocean on January 21 — media
The drills will practice various maneuvers, in particular, rescuing a ship swept by fire, releasing a captured vessel and firing against targets
Russian Navy gets three advanced submarines — top brass
The submarines delivered are the Project 885M nuclear-powered submarine Novosibirsk, the Project 955A nuclear-powered strategic sub Knyaz Oleg and the Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarine Magadan
Emirates flight makes emergency landing at St. Petersburg’s Pulkovo
It was reported that the plane had landed safely
Russia, Belarus forced to respond to NATO buildup at shared borders, says diplomat
This is the common border of the Union State and the CSTO, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova also noted
Russian troops near Ukraine’s border just reaction to West’s arms supplies to Kiev — envoy
Numerous Ukrainian tactical drills are also being carried out near the border, Sergey Nechaev noted
Russia afraid of no one, including US — Deputy Foreign Minister
Sergey Ryabkov disclosed that Washington promised to provide a response to Moscow’s proposals on guarantees of security next week
State Department materials on Russian disinformation on Ukraine false, diplomat says
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova added that claims by the Department of State that Russia is not being surrounded by NATO bases and that nobody promised not to expand NATO in the eastward direction are even more absurd
Preparations for Lavrov-Blinken meeting underway in Geneva
More than 60 journalists have been accredited to cover the event
US to respond in written to Russian security guarantee initiatives next week — Blinken
The US Secretary of State also stressed that the sides had agreed to further discussions after that
Russian Navy to hold exercises in all zones of responsibility Jan-Feb
Participating in the exercises will be more than 140 combat and supply ships, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 pieces of miliary equipment, and 10,000 military servicemen
West concocting another ‘dirty intrigue’ around Olympics in China, says Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova noted that the organization of sports events in the countries, which are not members of the collective West, was always complicated
Ukrainian opposition party branded US sanctions against its members as ‘political terror’
The opposition noted that the US and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, instead of fighting oligarchs and corrupt officials, are launching attacks on the Ukraine’s Opposition Platform - For Life
Temporary moratorium on NATO expansion unacceptable for Russia — Deputy Foreign Minister
According to Sergey Ryabkov, Russia cannot be satisfied with yet another "trick" like it did before
Russian diplomat on Blinken’s remarks: US confused about its values
Maria Zakharova, commenting on Blinken's words around Ukraine, asked, why then is it possible to discuss the situation in Belarus without Belarus, to count Venezuela’s money without Venezuela’s government, or to distribute Russian gas in Europe without Russia
Russia, Iran, China to hold joint naval maneuvers
The Russian Pacific Fleet’s naval group has anchored in the roadstead of the Chabahar port in the Islamic Republic of Iran
Belarus’ Lukashenko warns West against attacking Union State
Alexander Lukashenko underscored that Minsk and Moscow do not want a war, because "it will affect everyone"
‘One-sided, incendiary’: Russian diplomat slams NATO’s space policy paper
Maria Zakharova noted that by releasing the document, NATO sought to legitimize the use of force in outer space, which ran counter to the international community’s efforts to prevent an arms race in space
State Duma to hash over draft appeal to president on recognizing DPR, LPR, says speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin stressed that he believed it was necessary to look for solutions that could ensure the safety of Russian citizens and compatriots living in the DPR and LPR
Russian delegation declares start of ‘countdown’ in wait for adoption of Russian proposals
"There arrives a moment of truth when the West either accepts our proposals or other ways will be found to safeguard Russia’s security," the head of the Russian delegation at the Vienna Negotiations on Military Security and Arms Control Konstantin Gavrilov said
Biden admits possible agreement with Moscow on non-deploying strategic weapons in Kiev
The relevant reciprocal steps would be expected from Moscow, Biden said
Russian delegation in Vienna hopes for breakthrough in security guarantee talks with US
I do hope for that, for the common sense and pragmatism of our American counterparts, Konstantin Gavrilov said
‘Outdated and arrogant’: Russian Foreign Ministry blasts US dual containment policy
At the same time, the relations between Moscow and Beijing are based on respect for each other’s sovereignty, political culture and on the principle of non-interference in each other’s internal affairs
Lavrov warns Blinken about consequences of ignoring Russia’s concerns - ministry
Foreign Minister said that the consequences can be avoided if Washington positively responds to Russian draft agreements on security guarantees
Russia to make serious political decisions, if US reply is disappointing — senior diplomat
"We do not want a conflict, do not attack anyone and do not threaten anyone, we want to reliably secure our interests," Sergey Ryabkov stressed
Troops to live-fire Iskander-M missile systems in southern Russia drills
The field exercises at the training ground will last a month, involving about 100 items of armament and military hardware
US not to present written response to Russia’s proposals during Friday meeting — Blinken
Antony Blinken noted that the US plans to "take stocks of the conversations" after a "pretty intensive week of engagements" with Russia
Hainan Education Innovation Pilot Zone attracts 23 universities from across the globe
The international education innovation pilot zone should be complete by autumn in 2022
EU depends on Russia in oil and gas sphere — Macron
The president of France said that Europe set the goal of achieving net-zero by 2050
Biden says invasion of Ukraine going to be disaster for Russia
Russian banks will not be able to carry out transactions with dollars if the country invades Ukraine, Biden said
Russia’s demand for NATO pullout also applies to Bulgaria, Romania, says Foreign Ministry
It is about withdrawing foreign troops, equipment and weapons, as well as about other steps aimed at restoring the 1997 configuration of those countries who weren’t NATO members at that time
France needs to leave NATO, presidential candidate says
According to Jean-Luc Melenchon, an anti-Russian policy is not in line with France’s interests, such a course is dangerous and absurd
