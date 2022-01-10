Disinformation about Russian ‘attack’ on Ukraine aims to sow discord - Russian diplomat

GENEVA, January 11. /TASS/. False information of alleged preparations of Russian military invasion of Ukraine, originating from certain agencies in the West, is aimed at sowing discord and uncertainty in the Ukrainian society, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday after Russian-US consultations on security guarantees.

"Certain maps are now being published - sometimes by The Wall Street Journal, sometimes by The New York Times. They are done professionally, but this disinformation - or misinformation, at best - is coming from special Western bodies and is aimed at sowing discord and uncertainty in the Ukrainian society," he said.

He reiterated that Russia had "no plans, intentions or reasons" to attack Ukraine.

The West and Kiev have recently been spreading allegations about Russia’s potential invasion of Ukraine. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov castigated these claims as "empty and unfounded", serving as a ploy to escalate tensions, pointing out that Russia did not pose any threat whatsoever to anyone. However, Peskov did not rule out the possibility of provocations aimed at justifying such allegations and warned that attempts to use military force to resolve the crisis in southeastern Ukraine would have serious consequences. According to him, Moscow is making every possible effort to help Kiev resolve the conflict in Donbass, remaining committed to the Normandy Four format and the Minsk Agreements.