No response yet from US to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Washington has not responded yet to Moscow’s proposals on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told reporters on Monday.

"They [the Americans] haven’t responded yet, we are waiting [for a response]," he said in response to a question.

"So far, we have heard various public remarks, mostly from those who don’t represent the US, but it’s also important. The crucial thing is to see what Washington has to say," Ryabkov noted.

On Friday, Moscow released a draft agreement with the United States on security guarantees and a draft agreement on ensuring the security of Russia and NATO member states. The documents were handed over to the US at a meeting at the Russian Foreign Ministry on December 15.