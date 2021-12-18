Russia calls on US and Iran to show maximum flexibility on nuclear deal - ambassador

NEW YORK, December 18. /TASS/. The United States and Iran must be as flexible as possible in seeking solutions to re-establish the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) for the Iranian nuclear program, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview with Newsweek magazine published on Friday.

"We are convinced that neither Iran nor the United States is interested in escalating tensions. Therefore, we call on all parties to show maximum flexibility and contribute to the search for mutually acceptable solutions for the soonest JCPOA revival," he said.

The diplomat added that "From all perspectives, the nuclear deal is an optimal combination of obligations and benefits all its participants, as well as the entire world community".

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was signed with Iran in 2015 in order to overcome the crisis related to its nuclear program by the permanent five of the UN Security Council and Germany. Former US President Donald Trump made the decision in 2018 to withdraw from the JCPOA. Current US President Joe Biden has repeatedly said the United States was ready to restore the nuclear deal with Tehran.

The seventh round of talks to re-establish the Iranian nuclear deal ended on Friday in Vienna. European negotiators decided to take a break for the Christmas holidays. The negotiators have previously confirmed that further work will be based on documents that were developed during six rounds by June 2021. It was noted that all sides were trying to restore the JCPOA in its original form.