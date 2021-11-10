OSCE pursues policy of tacit approval of Kiev’s non-compliance with Minsk accords — envoy

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) sticks to a policy of tacit approval of Ukraine’s non-compliance with the Minsk agreements, Boris Gryzlov, Russian Plenipotentiary Representative to the Contact Group seeking peace for eastern Ukraine, told reporters on Wednesday after a regular round of talks.

"The lack of OSCE representatives’ proper response to Ukraine’s blatant attempts to derail the peace process may indicate that there is essentially a policy of tacit approval of the facts that Ukraine implements neither the ceasefire agreements, nor the Minsk accords in general," he said.

Moreover, in his opinion, "Ukraine tries to divert the political discussion away from drawing up the joint conflict resolution plan of action by both Kiev and the People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk, which is the key issue for achieving political settlement in the intra-Ukrainian crisis.".